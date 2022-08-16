Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Wednesday

Updated: August 16, 2022 2:48:37 pm
Mother Dairy has decided to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR with effect from Wednesday due to rise in its procurement and other input costs.
In March, Mother Dairy increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region).
Mother Dairy is one of the leading milk suppliers in the Delhi-NCR market and sells more than 30 lakh litres per day in poly packs and through vending machines.
A company official on Tuesday said it is “compelled” to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from August 17, 2022. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants.
Subscriber Only Stories
Full cream milk will cost Rs 61 per litre from Wednesday, up from Rs 59 per litre.
Prices of toned milk will increase to Rs 51 while double toned milk will rise to Rs 45 per litre. Cow milk price have been hiked to Rs 53 per litre.
Bulk vended milk (token milk) price has been raised to Rs 48 from Rs 46 per litre.
The company has witnessed an increase in input costs in the last five months, the official said.
For instance, the farm prices of raw milk have spiked by about 10-11 per cent.
Likewise, the cost of feed and fodder has also witnessed a significant rise due to the heat wave and extended summer season.
According to the official, the surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders – consumers and farmers.
The company spends around 75-80 per cent of the sales realisation from milk towards the procurement of milk from the farmers.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy
Celebrating Azadi to silence over Rushdie attack
RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Tiger Woods set to address PGA Tour players regarding LIV – Reports
SC says Talaq-e-Hasan not akin to triple talaq, women have option of ‘khula’
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day in Spain, see photos
Elgaar case documents link Surendra Gadling to ‘Maoist money during demonetisation, hawala fund’
From the Urdu Press: Celebrating Azadi to silence over Rushdie attack to tracing Nitish’s vaulting ambition
Twitter user shares ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment after interesting chat with Rapido rider
Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Wednesday
Giuliani targeted in criminal probe of 2020 election
Chennai: CM Stalin opens Independence Day Park on banks of Buckingham Canal
Singapore, New York tie for highest first half rental growth. An Indian city joins the mix
China’s envoy plays down controversy over Chinese research ship docking in Sri Lanka
Kareena Kapoor shares Neha Dhupia’s emotional note on Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Aamir Khan is pure genius’