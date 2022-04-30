scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
Make India chip hub: PM to industry

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Centre expects to give nods in 6-8 months to chip makers who applied to its PLI scheme.

Written by Soumyarendra Barik | Bengaluru |
April 30, 2022 5:23:31 am
semiconductor industry, semiconductors, Narendra Modi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsPrime Minister Narendra Modi

Underlining that the country is investing heavily in skilling and training youth for the needs of the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the semiconductor industry to make India a key partner in global chip supply chains. He was addressing the inaugural session of Semicon India-2022 conference on Friday.

“A new world order is forming and we must seize this opportunity. We have worked hard over the last few years to create an environment that encourages growth. India has the appetite for tech and risk-taking. We have put the odds in your favour as far as possible through a supportive policy environment. We have shown that India means business! Now, it’s over to you,” Modi said. “I look forward to practical suggestions from all of you about how we can move towards an India that is a hub for Semiconductors for the world in the coming years”.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Centre expects to give nods in 6-8 months to chip makers who applied to its PLI scheme.

(The correspondent is in Bengaluru at the invite of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology)

