Maharashtra govt plans to export de-oiled soya cake to China

The Maharashtra government has decided to export de-oiled soya cake to China. The decision comes at the end of the sowing of khariff crops across the state. Maharashtra has received a positive response from China.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with the Consul General of China Tang Guocai to discuss the requirement of de-oiled soya cake in the country. They also discussed to what extent Maharashtra can meet the demands, both in terms of quantity and price that have to be internationally competitive.

Fadnavis said: “We are in talks with China, which has shown interest to procure de-oiled soya cake. The state government is looking at potential markets abroad to ensure that farmers get higher price for their harvest this khariff season.”

Soyabean cultivation in the state is spread over 38 lakh hectares. The pre-harvest policy decision to explore the China market and create a demand for soyabean in the open market is to ensure that farmers don’t sell their crops to the traders below the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The MSP for soyabean for 2018-19 is Rs 3,990 per quintal. Last year, the MSP was Rs 2,950. De-oiled soya cake has a big market in China. After processing soyabean for extracting edible oil, the extract is used for many things, especially in America and China.

Soyabean is used to make soya milk, soya flour, soya protein, tofu and biscuits among other things. De-oiled soya cake is used to make biscuits and other products in China. It is also used as fodder for animals, poultry and to make health products.

The State Commission for Agriculture Price Chairman, Pasha Patel, said: “The state can export a maximum of up to 40 lakh metric tonne. Whereas, China’s requirement is ten times more.”

In the international market, the price of soyabean is often derived from de-oiled soya cakes. On an average, a quintal of soya bean produces 18 litre of oil and 80 to 85 kg of de-oiled soya cake, he added.

Patel who was present at the meeting said: “Another important aspect relates to the quality of soyabean cultivated in Maharashtra. Unlike in other countries, our soyabean is not genetically modified. As a result, it has higher value.”

Fadnavis also discussed the matter with Union Minister for Agriculture Radhamohan Singh and Union Minister for Commerce and Trade Suresh Prabhu. For the first time, government has approached the Bombay Stock Exchange Managing Director Ashishkumar Chauhas regarding the export of de-oiled soya cake.

Maharashtra is the second largest soyabean cultivating state in the country. It is cultivated in almost all 14 distressed districts across Vidarbha and Marathawada region.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App