Non-subsidised LPG cylinder prices hiked sharply; here’s how much it will cost now

LPG price hike: A 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 858.50 in Delhi, up from Rs 714.00. (Express photo by Amarjeet Singh) LPG price hike: A 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 858.50 in Delhi, up from Rs 714.00. (Express photo by Amarjeet Singh)

Prices of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders have been raised sharply by the country’s key oil marketing companies (OMCs) today.

According to the data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOCL) official website, a 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 858.50 in Delhi, up by Rs 144.50 from the previous price of Rs 714.00.

This apart, price of 14.2 kg Indane cylinder in Kolkata has been raised by Rs 149 to Rs 896, while in Mumbai, it has been hiked by Rs 145 to Rs 829.50 and in Chennai, it has been raised by Rs 147 to Rs 881.00.

Generally, the prices of LPG cylinders are revised on a monthly basis by the OMCs. The previous price revision was done on January 1, 2020.

In India, the OMCs sell 14.2 kg cylinder to domestic households at the prices prevalent in the open market, however, the central government provides subsidies for 12 such cylinders to every household each year with the help of a direct benefit transfer in their linked bank accounts.

LPG prices in India depend on key global factors such as international oil and gas prices and the rate of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd