Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Non-subsidised LPG cylinder prices hiked sharply; here's how much it will cost now

LPG price hike: Generally, the prices of LPG cylinders are revised on a monthly basis by the oil marketing companies (OMCs). The previous price revision was done on January 1, 2020.

February 12, 2020
lpg gas price hiked, lpg gas price in new delhi, lpg gas price in mumbai, lpg gas price in kolkata, lpg gas price in chennai, indane lpg cylinder, lpg gas prices revised, lpg gas price february 2020, what is the cost of lpg cylinder now, how much does an lpg cylinder cost, oil and gas sector news, business news LPG price hike: A 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 858.50 in Delhi, up from Rs 714.00. (Express photo by Amarjeet Singh)

Prices of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders have been raised sharply by the country’s key oil marketing companies (OMCs) today.

According to the data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOCL) official website, a 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 858.50 in Delhi, up by Rs 144.50 from the previous price of Rs 714.00.

This apart, price of 14.2 kg Indane cylinder in Kolkata has been raised by Rs 149 to Rs 896, while in Mumbai, it has been hiked by Rs 145 to Rs 829.50 and in Chennai, it has been raised by Rs 147 to Rs 881.00.

Generally, the prices of LPG cylinders are revised on a monthly basis by the OMCs. The previous price revision was done on January 1, 2020.

In India, the OMCs sell 14.2 kg cylinder to domestic households at the prices prevalent in the open market, however, the central government provides subsidies for 12 such cylinders to every household each year with the help of a direct benefit transfer in their linked bank accounts.

LPG prices in India depend on key global factors such as international oil and gas prices and the rate of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

