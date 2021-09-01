Non-subsidised LPG cylinder gets dearer by Rs 25; here’s how much it will cost you now

Prices of the non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders have been raised by Rs 25 by India’s key oil marketing companies (OMCs) today, news agency ANI reported.

With this, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 884.50 in Delhi, the report said.

This is the second consecutive hike in a span of two weeks. Generally, the LPG cylinder prices are revised on the 1st and 15th of every month by the OMCs.

Petroleum companies increase the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25, taking the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 884.50. New rates are effective from today. Price of 19-kg commercial cylinder also increased by Rs 75, which will cost Rs 1693 in Delhi pic.twitter.com/WtMo9m0HM4 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

Prior to today’s hike, the price of non-subsidised LPG gas cylinder was hiked by Rs 25 on August 18, 2021, and before that, it was hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1, 2021, data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the OMCs sell 14.2 kg cylinders to domestic households at the prices prevalent in the open market, but the government provides subsidies for 12 such cylinders to every household each year with the help of a direct benefit transfer to their bank accounts.

Apart from this, the price of 19 kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75 and it will now cost Rs 1,693 per cylinder, the ANI report said.