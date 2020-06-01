Non-subsidised LPG cylinders get dearer by up to Rs 37; here’s how much it will cost you now

According to IOCL website, a 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 593.00 in Delhi, up by Rs 11.50. (Express photo by Amarjeet Singh) According to IOCL website, a 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 593.00 in Delhi, up by Rs 11.50. (Express photo by Amarjeet Singh)

Prices of the non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders have been raised up to Rs 37 by India’s key oil marketing companies (OMCs) today.

The hike in LPG price is due to an increase in international prices, the country’s largest OMC Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) said in a statement. This is the first hike by the OMCs after three consecutive months of price cuts.

As per data available on the website of IOCL, a 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 593.00 in the national capital, up by Rs 11.50 from Rs 581.50 in May.

Likewise, the price of 14.2 kg Indane cylinder in Kolkata has been hiked by Rs 31.50 to Rs 616.00, while in Mumbai, it has been raised by Rs 11.50 to Rs 590.50 and in Chennai, it has inched up by Rs 37 to Rs 606.50. The prices are effective from today (June 1).

This is the first hike in non-subsidised LPG prices after three consecutive cuts. Generally, the LPG cylinder prices are revised on a monthly basis by the OMCs. The previous price revision was done on May 1, 2020.

However, IOCL in its statement informed that the increase in LPG prices will not impact the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala (PMUY) beneficiaries, as they are covered by the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, and entitled to a free cylinder till June 30, 2020.

In India, the OMCs sell 14.2 kg cylinder to domestic households at the prices prevalent in the open market, but the government provides subsidies for 12 such cylinders to every household each year with the help of a direct benefit transfer to their bank accounts.

