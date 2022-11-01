LPG Cylinder Price Today, November 1, 2022: LPG price for commercial cylinders cut by Rs 115.50 in Delhi

The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used in hotels and restaurants was cut by Rs 115.50 per cylinder in the national capital on Tuesday.

Following the reduction, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 1744.00 in Delhi, down from Rs 1859.50 earlier, data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website showed.

Among other metros, commercial LPG cylinder price in Kolkata stands at Rs 1846.00, Rs 1696.00 in Mumbai and Rs 1893.00 in Chennai, the data showed.

However, there was no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. The price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi stands at Rs 1053.00, the IOC data showed.

Oil marketing companies in the country sell 14.2 kg cylinders to domestic households at the prices prevalent in the open market, but the centre provides subsidies for 12 such cylinders to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana each year through a direct benefit transfer to their bank accounts.