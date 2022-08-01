scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

LPG Cylinder Price Today, August 01, 2022: LPG price for commercial cylinders cut by Rs 36

LPG Commercial Cylinder Price Cut Today, 1 August 2022: The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder will now cost Rs 1976.50 in Delhi, down from Rs 2012.50 earlier.

Updated: August 1, 2022 11:27:45 am
LPG Price | LPG Cylinder Price | Commercial LPG CylinderLPG Price Cut; Check Rates in your City.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Cheaper From today: The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used in commercial cylinders was cut by Rs 36 per cylinder on Monday.

Following the reduction, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 1976.50 in Delhi, down from Rs 2012.50 earlier, data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website showed.

Among other metros, commercial LPG cylinder price in Kolkata stands at Rs 2095.50, Rs 1936.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2141.00 in Chennai, the data showed.

However, there’s no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. The price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi currently costs Rs 1053.00, the IOC data showed.

In India, the oil marketing companies sell 14.2 kg cylinders to domestic households at the prices prevalent in the open market, but the government provides subsidies for 12 such cylinders to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana each year through a direct benefit transfer to their bank accounts.

