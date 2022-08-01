LPG Cylinder Price Today, August 01, 2022: LPG price for commercial cylinders cut by Rs 36

Updated: August 1, 2022 11:27:45 am
Commercial LPG Cylinder Cheaper From today: The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used in commercial cylinders was cut by Rs 36 per cylinder on Monday.
Following the reduction, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 1976.50 in Delhi, down from Rs 2012.50 earlier, data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website showed.
Among other metros, commercial LPG cylinder price in Kolkata stands at Rs 2095.50, Rs 1936.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2141.00 in Chennai, the data showed.
However, there’s no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. The price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi currently costs Rs 1053.00, the IOC data showed.
Subscriber Only Stories
In India, the oil marketing companies sell 14.2 kg cylinders to domestic households at the prices prevalent in the open market, but the government provides subsidies for 12 such cylinders to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana each year through a direct benefit transfer to their bank accounts.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India facesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Watch: Sarina Wiegman’s press conference gate-crashed by jubilant England players after Euro 2022 final win
Delhi weather: Light rainfall likely today, maximum temperature 32°C
Himachal Pradesh monsoon fury: 140 killed in past 30 days, 73 houses destroyed
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, makes a case for sustainable fashion at Commonwealth Games 2022
Chennai This Week: Some surfing, music and laughter in plenty to usher in August
IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu today
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city today
As Independence Day nears, Pune citizens urged to buy ‘Made in India’ flags and shun those made in China
Salman Khan gets Arms license following request citing death threats
Three Gurgaon police personnel arrested for extorting Rs 9 lakh, threatening to implicate lawyer in false case
Some producers to stop Telugu film shootings from August 1
You are all alive because of PM Modi: Bihar minister asserts in viral video