Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50; here’s how much it will cost now

The price of the non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 50 each by India’s key oil marketing companies (OMCs) today.

Following this hike, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 1,053.00 in Delhi, , data available at Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Among other metros, non-subsidised LPG cylinder price in Kolkata stands at Rs 1079.00, Rs 1052.50 in Mumbai and Rs 1068.50 in Chennai, the data showed.

Prior to this, domestic LPG prices were last revised on May 19 when the rate was hiked by Rs 3.50 per cylinder. Generally, the LPG cylinder prices are revised on the 1st and 15th of every month by the OMCs.

OMCs sell 14.2 kg cylinders to domestic households at the prices prevalent in the open market, but the government provides subsidies for 12 such cylinders to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana each year through a direct benefit transfer to their bank accounts.

Apart from domestic LPG, the price of 19 kg commercial cylinder has been decreased by Rs 8.50 and it will now cost Rs 2012.50 per cylinder in Delhi, the IOC data showed.