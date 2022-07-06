scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Must Read

Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50; here’s how much it will cost now

LPG Cylinder Price Today: Prior to this, domestic LPG prices were last revised on May 19 when the rate was hiked by Rs 3.50 per cylinder.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 9:58:24 am
lpg price, lpg cyclinder priceAn employee setting LPG cylinders at a gas agency in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The price of the non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 50 each by India’s key oil marketing companies (OMCs) today.

Following this hike, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 1,053.00 in Delhi, , data available at Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Among other metros, non-subsidised LPG cylinder price in Kolkata stands at Rs 1079.00, Rs 1052.50 in Mumbai and Rs 1068.50 in Chennai, the data showed.

Prior to this, domestic LPG prices were last revised on May 19 when the rate was hiked by Rs 3.50 per cylinder. Generally, the LPG cylinder prices are revised on the 1st and 15th of every month by the OMCs.

Best of Express Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are onPremium
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are on
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in JulyPremium
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in July
More Premium Stories >>

OMCs sell 14.2 kg cylinders to domestic households at the prices prevalent in the open market, but the government provides subsidies for 12 such cylinders to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana each year through a direct benefit transfer to their bank accounts.

Apart from domestic LPG, the price of 19 kg commercial cylinder has been decreased by Rs 8.50 and it will now cost Rs 2012.50 per cylinder in Delhi, the IOC data showed.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement