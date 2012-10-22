Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Lead prices slightly down in futures trade

In range-bound movements,lead futures today fell marginally by 0.13 per cent to Rs 113.30 per kg

Written by Agencies | New Delhi | Published: October 22, 2012 3:45:26 pm
In range-bound movements,lead futures today fell marginally by 0.13 per cent to Rs 113.30 per kg largely in tandem with a weak trend overseas amid subdued spot demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange,lead for delivery in November shed 15 paise,or 0.13 per cent,to Rs 113.30 per kg,with a business turnover of 402 lots.

The metal for the October delivery fell by similar margin to trade at Rs 113.10 per kg,with a trade volume of 3,314 lots.

Market analysts said apart from subdued spot demand at domestic markets,weak trend in base metals at the London Metal Exchange on demand concerns after Japanese exports fell more than economists estimated.

