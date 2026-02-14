Key themes in new CPI: Gold, silver to back-series

It is well known that food items have become less prominent in the new CPI. Another key weight change is that of gold and silver. In the old CPI basket, gold had a weight of 1.08% and silver 0.11%.

India finally has a brand-new Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket that uses a fairly recent year, 2024, as the base for prices, besides considering the prices of goods and services households buy now instead of 15 years ago when it comes to calculating the overall change in price levels.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released the new CPI series, which showed retail inflation stood at 2.75% in January. But has it risen or fallen compared to the previous month or the same month of 2025? This is one of the key themes data watchers are discussing.

Apples and oranges

As per the old CPI series, headline retail inflation stood at 1.33% in December. So, in comparison, inflation more than doubled in January. But this is invalid for several reasons. Firstly, new goods and services, hitherto not a part of the CPI have now been included, even as others have been excluded. And how the prices of these items change affect the overall inflation rate.