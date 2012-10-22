Jeera futures decline on profit-booking

Jeera prices fell by 0.75 per cent to Rs 15,575 per quintal in futures market today after speculators trimmed positions to book profits.

However,improved spot demand,capped the losses.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange,jeera for delivery in November softened by Rs 120,or 0.75 per cent,to Rs 15,775 per quintal,with an open interest of 12,642 lots.

Similarly,the spice for delivery in November declined by Rs 75,or 0.48 per cent,to Rs 15,390 per quintal in 13,953 lots.

Marketmen said profit-booking by speculators mainly kept pressure on the jeera futures here but better demand in the spot markets,restricted the losses.

