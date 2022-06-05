ITU Council: India to contest for re-election

June 5, 2022 4:00:15 am
India will contest for re-election to International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Council, Ministry of Communications said in a statement on Saturday.
New Delhi has also underlined its firm commitment to the UN telecom body’s goals and vision for a connected society, and enabling ICTs to achieve Sustainable Development Goals-2030, the statement quoted Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan as saying.
He was speaking during World Summit of Information Society (WSIS) 2022 held from May 31 to June 3 in Geneva, Switzerland.
He said India has been at the forefront of global digital transformation, achieving excellence in development, and use of information and communications technologies (ICT).
Speaking at the reception event for introducing India’s Radio Regulations Board (RRB) candidate and ITU Council candidature of India for re-election, Chauhan said the country shares the vision of ITU for a connected society and enabling ICTs, to accomplish SDGs 2030. With PTI
