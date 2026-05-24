IOC assures of ample fuel supply, ‘shortage localised’

Amid reports of fuel retail outlets running out of petrol and diesel stocks in some pockets, the country’s largest oil marketing company (OMC) Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) assured consumers that there is no “overall shortage” of the two automobile fuels and the issues being faced at certain retail outlets are “highly localised and temporary”.

Indian Oil also said that the three OMCs —Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum being the other two — are continuously monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to address such “isolated situations”.

Fuel demand, particularly of diesel, is seeing a surge in certain pockets as a large number of bulk fuel consumers have shifted to public sector OMCs retail outlets due to a wide gap between retail prices — which are still below market rates — and the market-linked bulk prices, according to the government. On top of that, certain private sector fuel retailers are retailing the fuels at higher prices than the OMCs, leading to additional pressure on the latter’s retail network as consumers are preferring to buy from them. Higher fuel demand due to the crop harvesting season is also leading to additional demand pressure.