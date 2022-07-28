scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Inflation, price rise could dent India’s gold demand in July-December: WGC

Lower purchases by the world's second-biggest gold consumer could weigh on prices, which are trading near their lowest level in more than a year.

By: Reuters | Mumbai |
Updated: July 28, 2022 12:22:10 pm
gold demand, india gold buying demandCustomers select gold jewelry in a jewellery shop on Akshaya Tritiya, an annual Hindu and Jain spring festival, at Agartala. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha)

India’s gold demand in the first half of 2022 jumped 42% from a year ago but consumption in the second half could be lower than last year as higher inflation erodes disposable income, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday.

Lower purchases by the world’s second-biggest gold consumer could weigh on prices, which are trading near their lowest level in more than a year.

But falling demand for gold imports could help narrow India’s trade deficit and support an ailing rupee.

“Inflation is making it difficult for people, especially in rural areas, to save more and allocate to gold,” Somasundaram PR, regional chief executive officer of WGC’s Indian operations, told Reuters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

India’s annual inflation rate in June remained painfully above the 7% mark and beyond the central bank’s tolerance band for the sixth month in a row, raising the prospects for more rate hikes by the central bank next month.

Also Read |Gold futures likely to fall upto Rs 46,000 per 10 grams by September end: Analysts

In the short-term, the rise in local gold prices because of a depreciating rupee and increase in import duty on the bullion will also hurt demand, he said.

India’s demand for gold jumped 43% from a year ago to 170.7 tonnes in the quarter through June as jewellery sales improved because of weddings and the annual Hindu and Jain holy festival of Akshaya Tritiya, when buying gold is considered auspicious, the WGC said in a report published on Thursday.

In the first half of 2022, gold consumption rose 43% to 306.2 tonnes.

The WGC earlier estimated India’s gold consumption in 2022 at 800-850 tonnes, but the likely slowdown in demand in the second half prompted it to scale down that estimate to the lower end of that range at around 800 tonnes.

Higher prices prompting some Indian consumers to liquidate their holdings, which could lift scrap supplies in 2022 above 100 tonnes from 75.2 tonnes a year ago, Somasundaram said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

4

What would offend the mighty Devi

5

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared

Remove Partha Chatterjee from ministry, party posts: TMC gen secy
Bengal school jobs scam

Remove Partha Chatterjee from ministry, party posts: TMC gen secy

5G spectrum auction enters Day 3; 10th round of bidding underway

5G spectrum auction enters Day 3; 10th round of bidding underway

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan

Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

'Toxic hepatitis one of the most common causes of acute liver failure'

'Toxic hepatitis one of the most common causes of acute liver failure'

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement