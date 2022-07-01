scorecardresearch
Friday, July 01, 2022
Govt raises import tax on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%

India fufills most of its gold demand through imports, which were putting pressure on the rupee which hit a record low earlier this week.

By: Reuters | Mumbai |
Updated: July 1, 2022 10:48:24 am
Newly casted ingots of 99.99% pure gold are stored after weighing at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 22, 2018. (REUTERS/File Photo)

India has raised its basic import duty on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%, the government said in a notification on Friday, as the world’s second biggest consumer of the precious metal tries to dampen its demand.

