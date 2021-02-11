Petrol and diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in your city

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked for the third straight day across the country on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Petrol price was raised by 25 paise per litre in Delhi, while diesel climbed 30 paise a litre.

With today’s price revision, petrol now costs Rs 87.85 a litre in the national capital while diesel is at Rs 78.03. In Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 94.36 while diesel is retailing at Rs 84.94. Fuel prices are retailing at their record high levels at present in the country.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT.

Fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global markets, oil prices fell on Thursday, giving up some of the recent strong gains on profit-taking and speculation that the market’s strength could tempt producers like Saudi Arabia to reduce output by less, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Brent crude fell 40 cents (0.7 per cent) to $61.07 a barrel, as of 0350 GMT, after touching its highest since January 2020 on Wednesday, after a strong run in recent days driven by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed output cuts and vaccine rollouts fired up hopes of a recovery in demand. US crude slid 35 cents (0.6 per cent) to $58.33 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, February 11, 2021: