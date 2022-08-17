Govt projects record foodgrain production, lower wheat output in 2021-22 crop year

August 17, 2022 4:52:18 pm
India’s wheat production is projected to have declined nearly 3 per cent to 106.84 million tonnes while the overall foodgrain production is estimated to have touched record 315.72 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year.
The wheat production is estimated to have declined due to heatwave that resulted in shrivelled grains in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana.
Releasing the fourth advance estimate for the 2021-22 crop year, the Union agriculture ministry on Wednesday said a record output is also estimated for rice, maize, gram, pulses, rapeseed and mustard, oilseeds and sugarcane.
The crop year 2021-22 was from July 2021 to June 2022.
Subscriber Only Stories
The country’s overall foodgrain production is estimated to be record 315.72 million tonnes in the crop year that ended in June 2022, according to the ministry.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said record production of so many crops was the result of the government’s farmer-friendly policies as well as tireless hard work of the farmers and the diligence of the scientists.
In the 2020-21 crop year, the country’s foodgrain output, comprising wheat, rice, pulses and coarse cereals, stood at record 310.74 million tonnes.
As per the data, wheat production is pegged lower at 106.84 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year as against 109.59 million tonnes in the previous year.
However, rice production is projected at record 130.29 million tonnes in the crop year under review as against 124.37 million tonnes in the year-ago period.
The ministry said the output of coarse cereals is likely to decline to 50.90 million tonnes from 51.32 million tonnes.
Pulses output is estimated to be at record 27.69 million tonnes compared to 25.46 million tonnes in the 2020-21 crop year.
In the non-foodgrain category, the production of oilseeds is projected to be record 37.69 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year as against 35.94 million tonnes in the previous year.
Rapeseed/mustard seed production is pegged at record 17.74 million tonnes for the 2021-22 crop year.
According to the data, sugarcane production is estimated at record 431.8 million tonnes compared to 405.39 million tonnes in the previous year while cotton output is expected to drop to 31.2 million bales (170 kg each) from 35.24 million bales.
Production of jute/mesta is estimated to be 10.31 million bales (180 kg each) in the 2021-22 crop year as against 9.35 million bales in the previous year.
In a crop year, the government releases four estimates before the final one at different stages of crop growth and harvesting period.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Meghana Raj Sarja opens up about the idea of getting married again: ‘I am just thinking about…’
Pakistan Super League is set to clash with the mighty Indian Premier League
Elephant returns child’s shoe in China, its ‘kindness’ leaves netizens in awe
Ravi Kumar headed for Russia camp ahead of World Championship
Article on ‘fat’ Arab women sparks uproar over body-shaming
What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
Bitcoin’s top developer confirms resignation plan, cites ‘social media spats’ as reason
Haryana BSEH 10th, 12th supplementary exam application forms to release tomorrow
Fantastic Beasts actor Mads Mikkelsen hints at Johnny Depp’s return to the franchise: ‘He won the suit…’
Nanak’s Corridor: Striding across the Ravi
In Lucknow, ‘theft’ of chocolate worth Rs 17 lakh raises police suspicion
Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt ‘drunk dialled’ Vicky Kaushal before his wedding with Katrina Kaif