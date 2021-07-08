IGL hikes CNG and PNG prices in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad: Here’s what you have to pay

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) late Wednesday announced a hike in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad with effect from 6 am on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

The natural gas supplier increased CNG prices by 90 paise per kg while PNG prices were raised by Rs 1.25 per SCM (standard cubic meter).

Following the latest price revision, CNG price in Delhi now stands at Rs 44.30 per kg while PNG is be available for Rs 29.66 per SCM, IGL said in a series of tweets.

CNG retail price in Delhi stands revised from Rs 43.40/kg to Rs 44.30/kg wef 6 am on 8th July 2021. — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) July 7, 2021

Apart from the national capital, the IGL also hiked CNG and PNG prices in the neighbouring Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the revised CNG price now stands at Rs 49.98 per kg, and the revised PNG price is Rs 29.61 per SCM.

CNG and PNG prices were last revised on March 2 this year when CNG prices were raised by 70 paise per kg while PNG prices were hiked by 91 paise per SCM.

Prices of CNG and PNG in other cities catered by IGL remained unchanged.

“CNG would offer 68 per cent savings as compared to petrol and 50 per cent savings as compared to diesel on running cost at revised prices in Delhi,” the company said in a separate tweet.

Apart from this IGL’s website also informed of a special cashback scheme of Rs 0.50 per kg is offered for CNG fuelling done only at the company’s CNG stations through IGL Smart Cards between 12 am to 6 am. Also, for domestic PNG customers, an incentive of Rs 15 is available when they use the self-billing option through IGL Connect Mobile App.