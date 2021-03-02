IGL hikes CNG and PNG prices: Here’s what you need to pay

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) late on Monday announced a hike in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) with effect from 6 am on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

The natural gas supplier increased CNG prices by 70 paise per kg while PNG prices were raised by 91 paise per SCM (standard cubic meter).

Following the latest price revision, CNG price in Delhi now stands at Rs 43.40 per kg while PNG will be available for Rs 28.41 per SCM, IGL said in a tweet.

With effect from 6 am on 2nd March 2021, revised CNG price in NCT of Delhi is Rs.43.40/- per kg; while revised PNG price is Rs.28.41/- per SCM (including VAT). — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) March 1, 2021

In a series of tweets, the company also informed the changes in prices of other cities.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the revised CNG price is Rs 49.08 per kg, and the revised PNG price is Rs 28.36 per SCM. In Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, the revised CNG price is Rs 57.25 per kg while the revised PNG price in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli is Rs 32.67 per SCM.

The revised CNG price in Rewari is Rs 54.10 per kg and the revised PNG price here stands at Rs 28.46 per SCM. In Karnal and Kaithal, the revised CNG price is Rs 51.38 per kg while the revised PNG price in Karnal is Rs 28.46 per SCM.

CNG price in Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur is now revised to Rs 60.50 per kg, IGL said adding that there is no change in CNG price in Gurugram which stays at Rs 53.40 per kg.

Apart from this IGL has also informed that a special cashback scheme of Rs 0.50 per kg is offered for CNG fuelling done only at the company’s CNG stations through IGL Smart Cards between 11 am to 4 pm and 12 am to 6 am. Also, for domestic PNG customers, an incentive of Rs 15 is available when they use self-billing option through IGL Connect Mobile App.