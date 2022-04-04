IGL hikes CNG price by Rs 2.50/kg: Here’s what you need to pay

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a steep hike in the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) effect from 6 am on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The natural gas supplier increased CNG prices by Rs 2.50 per kg. The move comes barely three days after an 80 paise per kg hike in the price.

Following the latest price revision, CNG price in Delhi now stands at Rs 64.11 per kg, according to information available on the website of IGL.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the revised CNG price is Rs 66.68 per kg, while in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, the revised CNG price is Rs 71.36 per kg the revised CNG price in Gurugram is Rs 72.45 a kg and in Rewari it is Rs 74.58 per kg. In Karnal, Hamirpur and Fatehpur, the revised CNG price is Rs 75.90 per kg while the revised CNG price in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand is Rs 74.39 a kg.

This is the seventh increase in CNG prices in the last month. In all, rates have gone up by about Rs 6.5 per kg. The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally.

IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields as well as buys imported LNG. LNG in the spot or current market touched record highs in recent months and on Thursday the government raised the price of gas produced from local fields to a record $6.10 per million British thermal unit from $2.9.