IGL hikes CNG and PNG prices in Delhi-NCR: Here’s what you need to pay

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a steep hike in the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) effect from 6 am on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The natural gas supplier increased CNG price by Rs 2.50 per kg in the national capital. CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs Rs 71.61 per kg, up from Rs 69.11 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) – the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the Delhi and adjoining cities.

This is the fifth hike in CNG prices this month after they were raised on April 1st, 4th, 6th and 7th. So far, CNG prices in Delhi have increased by Rs 14.98 per kg since March when city gas distributors started factoring in high international energy prices.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the revised CNG price is Rs 74.17 per kg, while in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, the revised CNG price is Rs 78.84 per kg the revised CNG price in Gurugram is Rs 79.94 a kg and in Rewari, it is Rs 82.07 per kg. In Karnal and Kaithal, the revised CNG price is Rs 80.27 per kg while the revised CNG price in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur is Rs 83.40 a kg. In Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand, the revised CNG price is Rs 81.88 per kg.

Apart from CNG, the price of PNG, the piped gas which is supplied to domestic households, was also hiked by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM). Following this, the revised PNG rate in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs Rs 45.86 per SCM.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad it costs Rs 45.96 per SCM. In Karnal and Rewari it now costs Rs 44.67 per SCM while in Gurugram it is retailing at Rs 44.06 per SCM. In Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, the revised PNG price is Rs 49.47 per SCM. In Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand, it is now selling at Rs 51.28 per SCM and in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur, it is now available at Rs 48.60 per SCM.