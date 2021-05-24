Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: A day after hitting new record highs on Sunday, petrol and diesel prices were steady across the country on Monday, May 24, 2021. The auto fuel prices had touched record highs on May 23, when petrol rose by 17 paise per litre while diesel inched up 29 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 93.21 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 84.07. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 99.49, while diesel is retailing at Rs 91.30, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in May, the auto fuel prices have been hiked 12 times after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states.

With the recent hikes this month, petrol rates have already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Earlier this month, Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark and now Mumbai and Jaipur are on the brink of touching the historic milestone.

Fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices generally get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices rose on Monday as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico and Iran said a three-month nuclear monitoring deal had expired, raising doubts about the future of indirect talks that could end US sanctions on Iranian crude exports, news agency Reuters reported earlier today.

Brent crude oil futures for July rose 32 cents (0.5 per cent) to $66.76 a barrel by 0143 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate for July was at $63.93 a barrel, up 35 cents (0.6 per cent), the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, May 24, 2021: