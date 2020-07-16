Area under groundnut cultivation crosses 19 lakh hectares for first time in 16 yrs

Cotton and groundnut are the two most important and most widely cultivated cash crops of Gujarat, mostly in Saurashtra region. (Express File) Cotton and groundnut are the two most important and most widely cultivated cash crops of Gujarat, mostly in Saurashtra region. (Express File)

The area of cultivation of groundnut in Gujarat has crossed 19 lakh hectares (lh) for the first time in 16 years and is a fraction short of the 19.726 lh, the highest recorded in the past 20 years, as farmers continue to sow the oilseed in large tracts, apparently at the expense of cotton, the most important cash crop of the state, shows government data.

As of July 13, groundnut acreage in the state stood at 19,70,399 hectares, data available with Directorate of Agriculture of Gujarat shows. This is almost 28 per cent higher than the past three years’ average acreage of 15,40,078 hectares and around 18 per cent higher than last year’s total acreage of 16.29 lh. It is also a whopping 35 per cent more than the corresponding week of last Kharif season.

Officers of state agricultural department said that the current figures for the Kharif season 2020-21 are likely to be revised upward in the coming weeks.

According to state government data, in this century, groundnut acreage in Gujarat touched 19 lakh hectares for the first time in 2002-’03. It declined marginally to 19.12 lh in 2003-’04 before recovering to 19.24 lh the following year. However, it dropped to 18.51 lh in 2005-’06 and the downward trend for the next seven years, touching a low of just 12.19 lh in 2012-’13. This was also the period when cotton acreage saw significant increase at the expense of groundnut. The oilseed’s acreage started picking up again from 2014-’15, touching 17.84 lh in 2016-’17. That was the highest in the past decade.

On the contrary, cotton acreage is 20.33 lh, which is almost one-fourth less than the average. Last season, farmers of the state had sown cotton in 26.54 lh.

Cotton and groundnut are the two most important and most widely cultivated cash crops of Gujarat, mostly in Saurashtra region. Due to early arrival of monsoon in the region, farmers have completed sowing in 35.26 lakh hectares. Within Saurashtra, Rajkot has recorded the highest acreage (2.90 lh) of groundnut followed by Junagadh (2.61 lh), Devbhumi Dwarka (2.17 lh), Jamnagar (2.09 lh), Amreli (1.82 lh), Bhavnagar (1.17 lh), Gir Somnath (1.02 lh) and Porbandar (91,600 ha). Of the 19.70 lh acreage of groundnut in the state, 11 districts of Saurashtra account for 16.37 lh or more than 83 per cent.

It was for the first time in recent decades that groundnut prices overtook that of cotton in agriculture produce market committees (APMCs) in the state, riding on exports of the oilseed and demand of groundnut oil in domestic markets.

