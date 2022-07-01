scorecardresearch
Friday, July 01, 2022
Govt slaps export tax on petrol, diesel; windfall tax on domestic crude oil

The government also slapped a Rs 23,230 per tonne additional tax on domestically produced crude oil to take away windfall gains accruing to producers from high international oil prices, a separate government notification showed.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 1, 2022 10:56:10 am
Mumbai: An attendant of a fuel station works as petrol prices cross the 100 rupees/litre mark in Mumbai, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The government on Friday slapped a Rs 6 per litre tax on exports of petrol and ATF and Rs 13 per litre on exports of diesel.

The tax on exports follows oil refiners, particularly the private sector, reaping huge gains from exporting fuel to markets such as Europe and the US.

The tax on domestically produced crude oil follows local producers reaping windfall gains from the surge in international oil prices.

