Government to bring in central law for agriculture produce marketing, provide framework for e-trading

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that the government will bring in new laws for implementing agriculture marketing reforms and provide better choices to India’s farmers.

“A central law will be formulated to provide adequate choices to the farmers to sell produce at an attractive price,” the minister said while announcing the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant)” scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week.

The central law will provide barrier-free interstate trade and framework for e-trading of agricultural produce.

She also announced that the Essential Commodities Act will be amended by the government and it will enable better price realisation for the country’s farmers. The minister said that food stuffs including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato will be deregulated and stock limit will only be imposed under very exceptional circumstances like national calamtities, famine with surge in prices.

