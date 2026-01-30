Gold slips on firmer dollar, but set for best month since 1980

Spot gold was down 0.9% at $5,346.42 per ounce, as of 0124 GMT, after scaling a record $5,594.82 the previous day. (File Photo)

Gold prices fell on Friday, pressured by a firmer dollar, but were set for their biggest monthly gain since 1980 as investors piled into the safe-haven metal amid persistent geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.9% at $5,346.42 per ounce, as of 0124 GMT, after scaling a record $5,594.82 the previous day.

* Prices have risen more than 24% so far ‍in ⁠January, heading for a sixth straight month of gains and the largest monthly advance since January 1980.

* US gold futures for February delivery climbed 1.3% to $5,390.80 per ounce on Friday.

* Spot silver was down 0.2% ​at $115.83 an ounce, after hitting a record high ‌of $121.64 on Thursday. The metal has gained 62% so far this month, on track for its best-ever monthly ​performance.