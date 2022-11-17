Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver rates dip in domestic market amid weak global cues

Today Gold Price, Silver Price Today, 17 November 2022: Gold and silver prices opened lower in Mumbai’s spot market on Thursday, November 17 amid weakness in the global market.
The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 52,893 per 10 grams, down Rs 201 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 53,094, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 61,300 per kg, down Rs 1,294 from Rs 62,594, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.
|Bullion
|Purity
|Opening price (Rs)
|Previous close (Rs)
|Gold
|999
|52,893
|53,094
|995
|52,681
|52,881
|916
|48,450
|48,634
|750
|39,670
|39,821
|585
|30,942
|31,060
|Silver
|999
|61,300
|62,594
|Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)
On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for December delivery was trading at Rs 52,951.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 111.00 (0.21 per cent) at 2:04 pm while the silver contract for December delivery was at Rs 61,600.00, down Rs 397.00 (0.64 per cent).
In the international market, spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $1,766.03 per ounce, as of 0713 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $1,768.70, according to Reuters data.