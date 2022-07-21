scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold falls Rs 371/10 gms, silver drops Rs 630/kg

Gold Silver Today, 21 July, 2022: The 999 purity gold opened at Rs 50,182 per 10 grams, falling Rs 371 from Wednesday's closing price of Rs 50,553. Simultaneously, the 999 purity silver opened at Rs 54,737 per kg, dropping Rs 630 from Rs 55,367. Read below to find out bullion prices for today. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 3:56:43 pm
Gold Silver Price Today: gold bangles. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Gold Silver: Prices of gold and silver opened lower in the major spot markets of the country on Thursday, June 21, 2022.

The 999 purity gold opened at Rs 50,182 per 10 grams, falling Rs 371 from its previous close of Rs 50,553, while the 999 purity silver opened at Rs 54,737 per kg, dropping Rs 630 from Rs 55,367, data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 50,182 50,553
995 49,981 50,351
916 45,967 46,307
750 37,637 37,915
585 29,356 29,574
Silver 999 54,737 55,367
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)
Read |Higher customs duty to hit gold jewellery demand this fiscal: Report

The gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 49,864.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 361.00 (0.72 per cent) at 01:24 PM, while the silver contract for September delivery was trading at Rs 54,643.00 per kg, down Rs 976 (1.75 per cent).

Geojit Financial Services in their technical report on the MCX August gold contract said to expect mild negative bias initially and that a breaking of Rs 49,800 is required continue gains in the counter. Consistent trades below Rs 50,200 is a sign of major liquidation, the report added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

In the global market, spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,692.80 per ounce, as of 0516 GMT, after falling to its lowest since early August 2021 at $1,689.40 earlier in the session. US gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to $1,689.50 per ounce, as per Reuters data.

Commenting on the bullion prices, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC securities said, “Gold prices traded lower on Thursday with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading 0.23 per cent down near $1,693 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices witnessed selling in previous session on strong dollar and rally in equity indices. The growing speculation over US FED rate hike may keep gold prices under check for short term. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1,685 per ounce and resistance at $1,710 per ounce. MCX Gold August support lies at Rs 49,800 and resistance at Rs 50,500 per 10 grams.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Maharashtra govt removes stay on constructing Aarey car shed

Maharashtra govt removes stay on constructing Aarey car shed

Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter
CWG 2022

Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges
Opinion

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges

Premium
Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

Biden's 'grew up with cancer' comment triggers speculation, White House clarifies

Biden's 'grew up with cancer' comment triggers speculation, White House clarifies

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon
Watch

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon

British historian attacks RRR for English villains, social media says: 'Denying colonialism a crime'

British historian attacks RRR for English villains, social media says: 'Denying colonialism a crime'

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement