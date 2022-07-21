Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold falls Rs 371/10 gms, silver drops Rs 630/kg

July 21, 2022 3:56:43 pm
Gold Silver: Prices of gold and silver opened lower in the major spot markets of the country on Thursday, June 21, 2022.
The 999 purity gold opened at Rs 50,182 per 10 grams, falling Rs 371 from its previous close of Rs 50,553, while the 999 purity silver opened at Rs 54,737 per kg, dropping Rs 630 from Rs 55,367, data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.
|Bullion
|Purity
|Opening price (Rs)
|Previous close (Rs)
|Gold
|999
|50,182
|50,553
|995
|49,981
|50,351
|916
|45,967
|46,307
|750
|37,637
|37,915
|585
|29,356
|29,574
|Silver
|999
|54,737
|55,367
|Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)
The gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 49,864.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 361.00 (0.72 per cent) at 01:24 PM, while the silver contract for September delivery was trading at Rs 54,643.00 per kg, down Rs 976 (1.75 per cent).
Geojit Financial Services in their technical report on the MCX August gold contract said to expect mild negative bias initially and that a breaking of Rs 49,800 is required continue gains in the counter. Consistent trades below Rs 50,200 is a sign of major liquidation, the report added.
Subscriber Only Stories
In the global market, spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,692.80 per ounce, as of 0516 GMT, after falling to its lowest since early August 2021 at $1,689.40 earlier in the session. US gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to $1,689.50 per ounce, as per Reuters data.
Commenting on the bullion prices, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC securities said, “Gold prices traded lower on Thursday with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading 0.23 per cent down near $1,693 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices witnessed selling in previous session on strong dollar and rally in equity indices. The growing speculation over US FED rate hike may keep gold prices under check for short term. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1,685 per ounce and resistance at $1,710 per ounce. MCX Gold August support lies at Rs 49,800 and resistance at Rs 50,500 per 10 grams.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emergesPremium
British historian attacks RRR for English villains, social media says: 'Denying colonialism a crime'
Latest News
Why breastfeeding women must not ignore burning, itching, and swelling in the nipples
Ahmedabad: Can’t insist on relocating ICUs to ground floor, fire agency tells Gujarat High Court
ICAI CA Intermediate Result: AIR 3 Kunal Hardwani is also a stand-up comedian
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, AIMIM make gains
Pune: NDA pays homage to alumnus killed in accidental blast in J&K
With ODIs facing existential crisis, India and West Indies face-off in a three-match series
Stay or go? Ronaldo’s future uncertain at Manchester United
Uddhav Thackeray not a face for 2024 LS polls: Sena rebel Rahul Shewale
Ahead of Gujarat polls, Arvind Kejriwal announces 300 units of free, uninterrupted electricity
Explained: The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success
Hara Bhara Ludhiana: Mobile ‘tree ATM’ to distribute free saplings launched
As Centre points finger at Telangana finances, TRS says ‘politically motivated’, Modi govt denying it aid