Gold Silver Rate Today in India: Gold drops Rs 174/10 gms, silver descends Rs 410/kg

July 19, 2022 2:43:39 pm
India Gold Silver Rate: Prices of gold and silver opened lower in the major spot markets of the country on Tuesday, June 19, 2022.
The 999 purity gold opened at Rs 50,493 per 10 grams, falling Rs 174 from the previous close of Rs 50,667, while the 999 purity silver opened at Rs 55,204 per kg, dropping Rs 410 from Rs 55,614, data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.
|Bullion
|Purity
|Opening price (Rs)
|Previous close (Rs)
|Gold
|999
|50,493
|50,667
|995
|50,291
|50,464
|916
|46,252
|46,411
|750
|37,870
|38,000
|585
|29,538
|29,640
|Silver
|999
|55,204
|55,614
|Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)
The gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 50,255.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 106.00 (0.21 per cent) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) at 12:54 PM, while the silver contract for September delivery was trading at Rs 55,696.00 per kg, down Rs 395.00 (0.7 per cent).
Geojit Financial Services in their technical report on the MCX August gold contract said to expect recovery upticks are expected for today, unless there is a direct dip below Rs 49,600, likely to inspire further selloffs.
Subscriber Only Stories
The brokerage pegs support at Rs 50,134, while it sees resistance around Rs 50604.
In the global market, Spot gold held its ground at $1,709.57 per ounce, as of 0528 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to $1,707.40, Reuters data showed.
