Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices rise in spot market; futures range-bound

Gold and Silver Price in India Today: Prices of gold and silver opened higher in the key spot markets on Thursday, December 8.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 53,792 per 10 grams, up Rs 209 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 53,583, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 65,025 per kg, up Rs 307 from Rs 64,718, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 53,792 53,583 995 53,577 53,368 916 49,274 49,082 750 40,344 40,187 585 31,468 31,346 Silver 999 65,025 64,718 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for February delivery was trading at Rs 54,016.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 29.00 (0.05 per cent) at 1:44 pm while the silver contract for March delivery was at Rs 66,350.00, up Rs 83.00 (0.13 per cent).

In the global market, spot gold was flat at $1,785.59 per ounce, as of 0756 GMT, after rising more than 1 per cent on Wednesday amid a pullback in the dollar. US gold futures were little changed at $1,797.30, according to Reuters data.