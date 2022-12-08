scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices rise in spot market; futures range-bound

Gold and Silver Rate Today, December 08, 2022: Pure gold 999 opened at Rs 53,792 per 10 grams, up Rs 209 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 53,583, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 65,025 per kg, rising Rs 307 from Rs 64,718. Read below to find out bullion prices.

Gold Rate, Silver RateIndia Gold and Silver Price, December 08: Gold bars are displayed at South Africa's Rand Refinery in Germiston May 30, 2006. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Gold and Silver Price in India Today: Prices of gold and silver opened higher in the key spot markets on Thursday, December 8.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 53,792 per 10 grams, up Rs 209 from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 53,583, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 65,025 per kg, up Rs 307 from Rs 64,718, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 53,792 53,583
995 53,577 53,368
916 49,274 49,082
750 40,344 40,187
585 31,468 31,346
Silver 999 65,025 64,718
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for February delivery was trading at Rs 54,016.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 29.00 (0.05 per cent) at 1:44 pm while the silver contract for March delivery was at Rs 66,350.00, up Rs 83.00 (0.13 per cent).

In the global market, spot gold was flat at $1,785.59 per ounce, as of 0756 GMT, after rising more than 1 per cent on Wednesday amid a pullback in the dollar. US gold futures were little changed at $1,797.30, according to Reuters data.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 02:13:48 pm
