Friday, July 29, 2022

Gold Silver Rate Today(29 July): Gold climbs Rs 401/10 gm, silver surges Rs 1,940/kg

Gold Silver Today, 29 July, 2022 : The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,623 per 10 grams, up Rs 401 from Thursday's closing price of Rs 51,222, while the opening price for 999 purity silver was Rs 57,912 per kg, up Rs 1,940 from Rs 55,972. Read below to find out bullion prices for today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 29, 2022 1:41:36 pm
Gold Rate Today | Silver Rate Today | Gold Silver Rate Today | Today Gold Silver RateToday Gold and Silver Rate in India: gold necklace (Image: Reuters/File)

Gold Rate Today, Silver Rate Today: Prices of gold and silver opened higher in the key spot markets of the country on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The 999 purity gold opened at Rs 51,623 per 10 grams, climbing Rs 401 from Thursday’s close of Rs 51,222, while the opening price for 999 purity silver was Rs 57,912 per kg, surging by Rs 1,940 from Rs 55,972, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 51,623 51,222
995 51,416 51,017
916 47,287 46,919
750 38,717 38,417
585 30,199 29,965
Silver 999 57,912 55,972
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)
Read |Inflation, price rise could dent India’s gold demand in July-December: WGC

The gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 51,332.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 28.00 (0.05 per cent) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) at 01:08 pm, while the silver contract for September delivery was trading at Rs 57,872.00 per kg, up Rs 253.00 (0.44 per cent) at 01:10 pm.

In the global market, spot gold inched up 0.2 per cent to $1,758.94 per ounce, as of 0337 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $1,775.10, Reuters data showed.

Commenting on the bullion prices, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities said, “Gold prices rallied on safe-haven buying after US economy technically slipped into recession with GDP contracting for the second month. The dollar index fell to six-week lows against yen while treasury yields fell boosting buying in the yellow metal. The lesser hawkish tone from US Fed was the trigger for gold bulls to lift their horns.”

His brokerage pegs support for COMEX Spot gold at $1,740 per ounce and resistance at $1,770. For MCX August gold, he noted the support at Rs 50,900 per 10 grams and resistance at Rs 51,600.

