Gold Silver Rate Today(25 July): Gold slips Rs 13/10 gms, silver crashes Rs 607/kg

Gold Rate Today, Silver Rate Today: Prices of gold and silver opened lower in the key spot markets of the country on Monday, July 25, 2022.

The 999 purity gold opened at Rs 50,803 per 10 grams, slipping marginally by Rs 13 from the previous close of Rs 50,816, while the 999 purity silver opened at Rs 54,402 per kg, dropping Rs 607 from Rs 55,009, data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 50,803 50,816 995 50,600 50,613 916 46,536 46,547 750 38,102 38,112 585 29,720 29,727 Silver 999 54,402 55,009 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

The gold contract for the August delivery was trading at Rs 50,663.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 19.00 (0.04 per cent), on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) at 01:03 PM, while the silver contract for the September delivery was trading at Rs 54,920.00 per kg, down Rs 211.00 (0.38 per cent).

Geojit Financial Services in its technical report on MCX gold said to expect prices inside Rs 49,500-51,200 levels, breaking any of the sides would suggest fresh directional moves, the report added.

The brokerage pegs support at Rs 50,349 while the resistance is seen at Rs 51,459.

In the international market, spot gold was unchanged at $1,726.09 per ounce, as of 0646 GMT, after declining 0.3 per cent in early trade. It had hit a more than one-week high on Friday. US gold futures eased 0.3 per cent to $1,722.30 per ounce, Reuters data showed.