Gold, silver prices today: Gold rate slips Rs 55/10 gram, silver drops Rs 344/kg

Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Gold prices today, June 28, 2022, Gold, Silver Rates Today: The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,039 per 10 grams, down Rs 55 from Monday's closing price of Rs 51,094, while 999 purity silver opened at Rs 60,488 per kg, dropping Rs 344 from Rs 60,832. Read further to find out the bullion prices for today. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 28, 2022 3:30:22 pm
Gold Prices Today, Silver price today newsGold, Silver Prices Today Updates: Employees process ingots of 99.99% pure gold at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 22, 2018. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Update: Gold and silver rates opened lower in the major spot markets of the country on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,039 per 10 grams, dropping Rs 55 from Monday’s closing price of Rs 51,094, while 999 purity silver opened at Rs 60,488 per kg, taking a drop of Rs 344 from Rs 60,832, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 51,039 51,094
995 50,835 50,889
916 46,752 46,802
750 38,279 38,321
585 29,858 29,890
Silver 999 60,488 60,832
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)
On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for the August delivery was trading at Rs 50,910.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 261.00 (0.52 %) at 01:53 PM, while the silver July delivery contract for 60,428.00 per kg, up Rs 482.00 (0.8 %) at 01:54 PM.

In the global market, gold prices edged up on Tuesday as US Treasury yields weakened, but the absence of any market-moving catalysts kept investors on the sidelines, news agency Reuters reported.

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,825.99 per ounce by 0536 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.1% to $1,827.30, the report said.

Commenting on the bullion prices, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities said, “Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading 0.28% up near $1827 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold Aug future contract at MCX was trading 0.47% up near Rs 50,889 per 10 grams by noon session. Gold prices have held range-bound trading on mixed global cues on slowdown worries and larger rate hike expectations from US FED. The weak equity indices and a possible ban on Russian gold have capped downside in gold prices while dollar remained steady. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX spot gold support at $1,810 and resistance at $1,840 per ounce. MCX Gold Aug support lies at Rs 50,500 and resistance at Rs 51,200 per 10 gram.”

