Friday, June 24, 2022
Gold, silver prices today: Gold rate slips Rs 77/10 gm, while silver declines Rs 333/kg

Gold prices today, 24 June 2022, Gold, Silver Rates Today: The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,776 per 10 grams, down Rs 77 from Thursday's closing price of Rs 50,853, while 999 purity silver opened at Rs 59,666 per kg, dropping Rs 333 from Rs 59,999. Read below to find out bullion prices for today. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2022 2:29:45 pm
Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates (Photo: File/Representational)

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Prices of gold and silver opened lower in the major spot markets of India on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The 999 purity gold opened at Rs 50,776 per 10 grams, dropping by Rs 77 from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 50,853, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 59,666 per kg, down Rs 333 from Rs 59,999, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 50,776 50,853
995 50,573 50,649
916 46,511 46,581
750 38,082 38,140
585 29,704 29,749
Silver 999 59,666 59,999
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 50,547.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 47 (0.09 per cent) at 12:53 PM, while the silver contract for July delivery was trading at Rs 59,170.00 per kg, down Rs 334 (0.56 per cent) at the same time.

In the global market, gold prices were flat on Friday but on course for their second straight weekly decline, with worries over major central banks potentially implementing big interest rate hikes to contain runaway inflation weighing on bullion demand, news agency Reuters reported.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,822.70 per ounce, as of 0724 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $1,820.99 earlier in the session. US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $1,824.10, the report said.

Commenting on the bullion prices, Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, “As the US dollar index rose by 0.25 per cent and selling pressure is evident at higher levels due to the aggressive US Fed’s monetary policy, gold prices on the Comex are clinging to their support level. The benchmark Treasury yield, however, continued to decline Tuesday, falling by 3.5 per cent and supporting gold prices at lower levels. If prices move approaching resistance levels, then selling pressure can be seen at higher levels. Gold’s MCX resistance is at Rs 51,100, while its MCX support is at Rs 50,200. Support for silver is at Rs 59,000, while resistance is at Rs 60,500.”

