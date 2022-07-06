scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Gold, silver prices today: Gold drops Rs 723/10 gms, silver crashes Rs 2,072/kg

Gold Silver Rates Today News Updates: The opening price for 999 purity gold on Wednesday was Rs 51,581 per 10 grams, down Rs 723 from Tuesday's closing price of Rs 52,304, while the opening price for 999 purity silver was Rs 56,081 per kg, down Rs 2072 from Rs 58,153. Read further to find out bullion prices for today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 6, 2022 1:32:02 pm
Gold Silver Prices Drop Today (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Gold silver prices today, July 6, 2022: The prices of gold and silver opened lower in the major spot markets on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,581 per 10 grams, taking a drop of Rs 723 from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 52,304. Simultaneously, the opening price for 999 purity silver was Rs 56,081 per kg, dropping Rs 2,072 from the previous closing price of Rs 58,153, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 51,581 52,304
995 51,374 52,095
916 47,248 47,910
750 38,686 39,228
585 30,175 30,598
Silver 999 56,081 58,153
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 51,400.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 98.00 (0.19 per cent) at 12:39 PM, while the silver contract for September delivery was trading at Rs 57,015.00 per kg, up Rs 150.00 (0.26 per cent). 

The Centre on Friday announced a raise in the import tax on the yellow metal from 10.75 per cent to 15 per cent in order to resolve the current account deficit and rising gold imports. Gold will now be subject to a baseline customs charge of 12.5 per cent rather than the prior 7.5 per cent. The actual customs duty on gold will be 15 per cent when the agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC) of 2.5 per cent is added. However, market analysts do not believe that this decision will have a significant effect on the demand for precious metal in the mid to long term period.

Read |Surging imports and slowing exports will make current account deficit rise. Weaker currency will help ease pressure

In the international market, gold hovered near a fresh seven-month low on Wednesday, with the dollar perched at a two-decade peak, as investors continued to snub bullion and look to the greenback for safety amid growing anguish over a worsening global economic outlook, news agency Reuters reported.

Spot gold was last up 0.1 per cent at $1,766.54 per ounce at 0623 GMT, after it dipped to $1,762.45, its lowest since mid-December. US gold futures firmed 0.1 per cent to $1,764.60, the report said.

Commenting on the bullion prices, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC securities said, “We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1,750 and resistance at $1,785 per ounce. MCX Gold Aug futures support lies at Rs 50,950 and resistance at Rs 51,600 per 10 grams.”

