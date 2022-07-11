Gold, silver prices today: Gold rises Rs 71/10 gms, silver inches Rs 39/kg

Gold Silver prices today, July 11, 2022: Prices for gold and silver opened marginally higher in the major spot markets of the country on Monday, July 11, 2022.

The 999 purity gold opened at Rs 50,924 per 10 grams, rising Rs 71 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 50,853. Likewise, the 999 purity silver opened at Rs 56,466 per kg, inching up by Rs 39 from the previous close of Rs 56,427, data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 50,924 50,853 995 50,720 50,649 916 46,646 46,581 750 38,193 38,140 585 29,791 29,749 Silver 999 56,466 56,427 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

The gold contract for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) was trading at Rs 50,730.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 49.00 (0.1 per cent) at 12:36 PM, while the silver contract for September delivery was trading at Rs 57,023.00 per kg, down Rs 108.00 (0.19 per cent).

In a bid to manage the current account deficit and rising gold imports, the Centre raised the import duty on gold from 10.75 per cent to 15 per cent earlier this month. From the previous 7.5 per cent, the base customs duty rate for gold was hiked to 12.5 per cent. Along with the agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC), which is 2.5 per cent, the actual customs duty on gold has been raised to 15 per cent. However, market analysts don’t see the decision having a substantial effect on the demand for the precious metal in the mid to long-term period.

In the global market, gold was flat on Monday, as a towering US dollar put pressure on demand for greenback-priced bullion and pinned it near nine-month lows seen last week, news agency Reuters reported.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,741.84 per ounce at 0531 GMT. US gold futures dipped 0.1 per cent to $1,740.10, the report said.

Commenting on the bullion prices, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities said, “Gold prices are stuck in narrow range after US employment numbers failed to give clear direction. The stronger dollar continued to weigh on investment sentiment capping upside in the yellow metal. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1,730 and resistance at $1760 per ounce. MCX Gold August futures support lies at Rs 50,500 and resistance at Rs 51,100 per 10 grams.”