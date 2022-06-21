scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Gold and silver prices today: Gold tumbles Rs 62/10 gm, silver drops Rs 206/kg

The 999 purity gold initially retailed at Rs 50,943 per 10 grams, dropping a total of Rs 62 from Monday's closing price of Rs 51,005, while the 999 purity silver opened at Rs 60,773, taking a drop of Rs 206 from Rs 60,979. Keep reading to find out bullion prices for today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 21, 2022 3:05:44 pm
Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: (Photo: File/Representational)

Gold, silver rates today: Gold and silver prices began on a weak note in the key spot markets, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

The price of 999 pure gold opened at Rs 50,943 per 10 grams, taking a drop of Rs 62 from Monday’s closing of Rs 51,005, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 60,773 per kg, down Rs 206 from Rs 60,979,  the date available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 50,943 51,005
995 50,739 50,801
916 46,664 46,721
750 38,207 38,254
585 29,802 29,838
Silver 999 60,773 60,979
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, the gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 50,715.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 20.00 (0.04 %), at 12:58 PM, while that of silver for July delivery was at Rs 60,727.00 per kg, down Rs 17.00 (0.03%).

Read |Sovereign Gold Bond 2022-23 – Series I available from June 20-24: Here’s everything you need to know

In the international market, gold prices remained unchanged on Tuesday as investors focused on major central banks’ stance on interest rate hikes, in order to obtain a better picture of the bullion market, news agency Reuters reported.

Spot gold was steady at $1,838.26 per ounce by 0502 GMT, after trading largely range-bound on Monday. US gold futures were little changed at $1,839.90, the report said.

Explained |What is the link between rising food prices and central banks raising interest rates?

Commenting on the bullion market, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst at HDFC Securities said, “Gold prices got support from a weaker dollar and lower bond yields. Gold prices may attract safe-haven buying over weak equity indices and recession worries. The global equity markets were down over concerns that tightening monetary policies might slow economic growth. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX spot gold support at $1820 and resistance at $1850 per ounce. MCX Gold Aug support lies at Rs 50,600 and resistance at Rs 51,100 per 10 grams.”

