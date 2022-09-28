scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Gold Silver Rate Today (September 28): Bullion slips in domestic market on weak global cues

Gold Silver Today, September 28, 2022: Pure gold 999 opened at Rs 49,368 per 10 grams, down Rs 161 from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 49,529, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 54,193 per kg, declining Rs 1,198 from Rs 55,391. Read below to find out bullion prices.

Gold Rate Today, Silver Rate Today: Prices of gold and silver prices opened lower in Mumbai’s spot market on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, taking cues from weak global prices.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 49,368 per 10 grams, down Rs 161 from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 49,529, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 54,193 per kg, down Rs 1,198 from Rs 55,391, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 49,368 49,529
995 49,170 49,331
916 45,221 45,369
750 37,026 37,147
585 28,880 28,975
Silver 999 54,193 55,391
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for October delivery was trading at Rs 49,080.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 239.00 (0.48 per cent) at 2:22 pm while the silver contract for December delivery was at Rs 54,580.00, down Rs 799.00 (1.44 per cent).

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.5 per cent to $1,620.88 per ounce at 0634 GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 2020. US gold futures dropped 0.4 per cent to $1,629.70, data by Reuters showed.

