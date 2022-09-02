Gold Silver Price Today: Bullion rises in domestic market on firm global cues

Gold Silver: Prices of gold and silver prices opened higher in Mumbai’s spot market on Friday, September 2, 2022 taking cues from firm global prices, analysts said.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,470 per 10 grams, up Rs 61 from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 50,409, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 52,382 per kg, up Rs 360 from Rs 52,022, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 50,470 50,409 995 50,268 50,207 916 46,230 46,175 750 37,852 37,807 585 29,525 29,489 Silver 999 52,382 52,022 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for October delivery was trading at Rs 50,252.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 182.00 (0.36 per cent) at 2:47 pm while the silver contract for December delivery was at Rs 54,873.00, up Rs 271.00 (0.38 per cent).

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $1,704.90 per ounce by 0926 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at $1,716.30, data by Reuters showed.

Commenting on the gold market, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities said, “Gold prices held firm on softer dollar while gold prices fell below $1,700 per ounce with dollar index extending the bull-run towards new high. The market players are awaiting key US non-farm payroll data in the evening session. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX spot gold support at $1,680 and resistance at $1,720 per ounce. MCX Gold October support lies at Rs 49,900 and resistance at Rs 50,600 per 10 grams.”