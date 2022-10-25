scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices rise in spot market; futures dip

Gold Silver Price in India, Gold and Silver Rate Today (25th October 2022): Pure gold 999 opened at Rs 50,637 per 10 grams, up Rs 575 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 50,062, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 57,427 per kg, climbing Rs 1,872 from Rs 55,555. Read below to find out bullion prices.

Gold Rate | Silver Price | Gold Silver Rate | Gold Silver PriceToday Gold and Silver Rate in India: A salesperson shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras in Mumbai, India, October 22, 2022. (REUTERS)

Gold and Silver Rate Today in India: Prices of gold and silver prices opened higher in Mumbai’s spot market on Tuesday, October 25.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,637 per 10 grams, up Rs 575 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 50,062, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 57,427 per kg, up Rs 1,872 from Rs 55,555, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 50,637 50,062
995 50,434 49,862
916 46,384 45,857
750 37,978 37,547
585 29,623 29,286
Silver 999 57,427 55,555
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

However, on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for December delivery was trading at Rs 50,470.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 110.00 (0.22 per cent) at 2:39 pm while the silver contract for December delivery was at Rs 57,200.00, down Rs 548.00 (0.95 per cent).

In the global market, spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $1,646.79 per ounce by 0735 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $1,652.50 per ounce, Reuters data showed.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 03:16:27 pm
