Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices rise in spot market; futures dip

Gold and Silver Rate Today in India: Prices of gold and silver prices opened higher in Mumbai’s spot market on Tuesday, October 25.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,637 per 10 grams, up Rs 575 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 50,062, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 57,427 per kg, up Rs 1,872 from Rs 55,555, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 50,637 50,062 995 50,434 49,862 916 46,384 45,857 750 37,978 37,547 585 29,623 29,286 Silver 999 57,427 55,555 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

However, on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for December delivery was trading at Rs 50,470.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 110.00 (0.22 per cent) at 2:39 pm while the silver contract for December delivery was at Rs 57,200.00, down Rs 548.00 (0.95 per cent).

In the global market, spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $1,646.79 per ounce by 0735 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $1,652.50 per ounce, Reuters data showed.