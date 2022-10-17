Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices inch lower in spot market; futures up

Gold and Silver Rate Today in India: Prices of gold and silver prices opened lower in Mumbai’s spot market on Monday, October 17.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,315 per 10 grams, down Rs 123 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 50,438, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 55,452 per kg, down Rs 590 from Rs 56,042, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 50,315 50,438 995 50,114 50,236 916 46,089 46,201 750 37,736 37,829 585 29,434 29,506 Silver 999 55,452 56,042 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for December delivery was trading at Rs 50,525.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 265.00 (0.53 per cent) at 2:54 pm while the silver contract for December delivery was at Rs 55,967.00, up Rs 741.00 (1.34 per cent).

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $1,651.76 per ounce, as of 0703 GMT and US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at $1,655.30, data by Reuters showed.

Commenting on gold futures, Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “Gold prices inched higher but were pinned below key support levels as markets feared more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. A steep fall was witnessed in both gold and silver prices as data showed US inflation will likely take much longer to cool than initially expected. The US CPI data drove up expectations of more inflation-busting rate hikes in the Fed policy meeting in November. There is a ~96 per cent probability of a 75 bps rate hike in Nov meeting, which is a fourth consecutive aggressive hike in this year. The hike will put US interest rates at around 4 per cent, their highest level since late-2007.”

“The pressure on metals was also witnessed amidst a stronger dollar, which stayed within sight of a 20-year peak; while US Treasury yields also traded at their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis. There are several updates regarding the geo-political tensions, China has also ordered evacuation of all citizens from Ukraine amidst the escalation in the matter, which is supporting bullions. The economic calendar is fairly muted this week with not many important data points from the US although focus will be on the comments from a Fed officials. Broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,640-1,680 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 50,400 – 51,200 could be expected,” he added.