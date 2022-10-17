scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold and silver prices inch lower in spot market; futures up

Gold Silver Price in India, Gold and Silver Rate Today (17th October 2022): Pure gold 999 opened at Rs 50,315 per 10 grams, down Rs 123 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 50,438, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 55,452 per kg, declining Rs 590 from Rs 56,042. Read below to find out bullion prices.

Gold Rate | Silver Price | Gold Silver Rate | Gold Silver PriceToday Gold and Silver Rate in India: Customers select gold jewellery in a jewellery shop in Agartala. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha)

Gold and Silver Rate Today in India: Prices of gold and silver prices opened lower in Mumbai’s spot market on Monday, October 17.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,315 per 10 grams, down Rs 123 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 50,438, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 55,452 per kg, down Rs 590 from Rs 56,042, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 50,315 50,438
995 50,114 50,236
916 46,089 46,201
750 37,736 37,829
585 29,434 29,506
Silver 999 55,452 56,042
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for December delivery was trading at Rs 50,525.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 265.00 (0.53 per cent) at 2:54 pm while the silver contract for December delivery was at Rs 55,967.00, up Rs 741.00 (1.34 per cent).

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $1,651.76 per ounce, as of 0703 GMT and US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at $1,655.30, data by Reuters showed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents

Commenting on gold futures, Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “Gold prices inched higher but were pinned below key support levels as markets feared more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. A steep fall was witnessed in both gold and silver prices as data showed US inflation will likely take much longer to cool than initially expected. The US CPI data drove up expectations of more inflation-busting rate hikes in the Fed policy meeting in November. There is a ~96 per cent probability of a 75 bps rate hike in Nov meeting, which is a fourth consecutive aggressive hike in this year. The hike will put US interest rates at around 4 per cent, their highest level since late-2007.”

“The pressure on metals was also witnessed amidst a stronger dollar, which stayed within sight of a 20-year peak; while US Treasury yields also traded at their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis. There are several updates regarding the geo-political tensions, China has also ordered evacuation of all citizens from Ukraine amidst the escalation in the matter, which is supporting bullions. The economic calendar is fairly muted this week with not many important data points from the US although focus will be on the comments from a Fed officials. Broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,640-1,680 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 50,400 – 51,200 could be expected,” he added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 03:24:45 pm
Next Story

Jewellery store owner gifts cars, bikes to staff, reminds netizens of Jethalal from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement