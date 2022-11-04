scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices gain amid positive global cues

Gold Rate Today, Silver Rate Today, November 4th, 2022: Pure gold 999 opened at Rs 50,513 per 10 grams, up Rs 399 from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 50,114, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 58,610 per kg, surging Rs 1,561 from Rs 57,049. Read below to find out bullion prices.

Gold Rate, Gold Price, Silver Price, Gold Silver RateGold and Silver Rate Today (4th November 2022): Women purchase gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras, in Nagpur, Oct. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gold Silver Price Today in India, November 4, 2022: Prices of gold and silver opened sharply higher in Mumbai’s spot market on Friday, November 4.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,513 per 10 grams, up Rs 399 from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 50,114, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 58,610 per kg, up Rs 1,561 from Rs 57,049, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 50,513 50,114
995 50,311 49,913
916 46,270 45,904
750 37,885 37,586
585 29,550 29,317
Silver 999 58,610 57,049
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for December delivery was trading at Rs 50,448.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 264.00 (0.53 per cent) at 1:19 pm while the silver contract for December delivery was at Rs 58,857.00, up Rs 531.00 (0.91 per cent).

In the international market, spot gold was up 1.1 per cent at $1,647.19 per ounce, as of 0618 GMT while US gold futures rose 1.2 per cent to $1,649.90, data from Reuters showed.

