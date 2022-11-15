scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Gold and silver rates inch higher in domestic market on firm global cues

Pure gold 999 opened at Rs 52,877 per 10 grams, up Rs 447 from Monday’s closing price of Rs 52,430, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 62,467 per kg, surging Rs 884 from Rs 61,583. Read below to find out bullion prices.

A salesperson shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Prices of gold and silver opened higher in Mumbai’s spot market on Tuesday, November 15 amid positive cues in the global market, analysts said.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 52,877 per 10 grams, up Rs 447 from Monday’s closing price of Rs 52,430, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 62,467 per kg, up Rs 844 from Rs 61,583, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 52,877 52,430
995 52,665 52,220
916 48,435 48,026
750 39,658 39,323
585 30,933 30,672
Silver 999 62,467 61,583
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for December delivery was trading at Rs 52,964.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 246.00 (0.47 per cent) at 1:59 pm while the silver contract for December delivery was at Rs 62,795.00, up Rs 325.00 (0.52 per cent).

In the global market, spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $1,779.94 per ounce, as of 0745 GMT, hitting its highest since August 17. US gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to $1,783.50 per ounce, as per Reuters data.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...

Commenting on the yellow metal, Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “Gold hovered near a three-month high, as a top US central bank official’s comment raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach on rate hikes, while a stronger dollar kept gains in check. Dollar index is trading steady, after a slight rebound seen in yesterday’s session, marked around 107 levels, while US 10Y Yields is hovering around its Sep ’22 lows.”

“Comments from Fed officials is triggering volatility in the market, as over the weekend, Fed official Walker mentioned that slowing pace of rate hike should not be taken as a sign of softening. Fed vice chair Brainard mentioned that the Fed has still more work to do, but they will soon likely slow its interest rate hikes. Traders now see an 80 per cent probability of a 50 bps increase at the US central bank’s December meeting, with only a 20 per cent likelihood of a 75 bps rise. After the US, we also witnessed India’s inflation number showing signs of ease off as it was reported at 6.77 per cent v/s 7.41 per cent prev month. Focus today will be on the EU GDP and US PPI data. Broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,740-1,785 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 52,300-53,100 could be expected,” he noted.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 02:42:27 pm
Next Story

Kieron Pollard announces retirement from IPL, appointed as Mumbai Indians batting coach

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement