Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold opens a tad lower in spot, silver rallies

Gold Rate Today, Silver Rate Today, November 1st, 2022: Pure gold 999 opened at Rs 50,462 per 10 grams, down Rs 18 from Monday’s closing price of Rs 50,480, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 58,200 per kg, surging Rs 850 from Rs 57,350. Read below to find out bullion prices.

Gold Rate | Gold Price | Silver Price | Gold Silver RateGold and Silver Rate Today (1st November 2022): Customers check ornaments at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in Mumbai, India November 2, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Gold Silver Price Today in India, November 1, 2022: Prices of gold opened a tad lower while silver opened higher in Mumbai’s spot market on Tuesday, November 1.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,462 per 10 grams, down Rs 18 from Monday’s closing price of Rs 50,480, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 58,200 per kg, up Rs 850 from Rs 57,350, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

However, on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for December delivery was trading at Rs 50,417.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 95.00 (0.19 per cent) at 1:13 pm while the silver contract for December delivery was at Rs 58,761.00, up Rs 1,083.00 (1.88 per cent).

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 50,462 50,480
995 50,260 50,278
916 46,223 46,240
750 37,847 37,860
585 29,520 29,531
Silver 999 58,200 57,350
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

In the global market, spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $1,641.43 per ounce, as of 0548 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent at $1,642.20, Reuters data showed.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 01:27:57 pm
