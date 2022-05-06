Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold declines Rs 338/10 gm, silver crashes Rs 973/kg

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Prices of gold and silver in the key spot markets of the country opened sharply lower on Friday, May 6, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,449 per 10 grams, down Rs 338 from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 51,787, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 62,358 per kg, down Rs 973 from Rs 63,331, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 51,239.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 340.00 (0.67 per cent) at 3:18 pm while the silver contract for July delivery was at Rs 62,618.00, up Rs 282.00 (0.45 per cent).

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 51,449 51,787 995 51,243 51,580 916 47,127 47,437 750 38,587 38,840 585 30,098 30,295 Silver 999 62,358 63,331 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

In the global market, gold prices were on track for a third straight weekly decline on Friday as investors fretted over the prospects of aggressive rate hikes from the US central bank, though slight pullback in dollar helped the precious metal to tick higher on the day, news agency Reuters reported.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $1,881.17 per ounce by 917 GMT, but was down 0.8 per cent for the week. US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent to $1,883.30, the report said.

Speaking on the movement in gold market, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities said, “Gold prices recovered from early lows following weakness in dollar index and sharp rise in euro. Earlier, gold prices capped upside with rally in US bond yields as 10 year treasury yield rose above 3 per cent. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX spot gold support at $1,860 and resistance at $1,890 per ounce. MCX Gold June support lies at Rs 50,800 and resistance at Rs 51,500 per 10 gram.”