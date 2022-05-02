scorecardresearch
Monday, May 02, 2022
Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold declines Rs 649/10 gm, silver crashes Rs 1,954/kg

Gold Prices Today, 2 May 2022, Gold, Silver Rates Today: The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,406 per 10 grams, down Rs 649 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 52,055, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 62,820 per kg, down Rs 1,954 from Rs 64,774. Read below to find out bullion prices.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 2, 2022 1:43:31 pm
Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019.

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Prices of gold and silver in the key spot markets of the country opened sharply lower on Monday, May 2, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,406 per 10 grams, down Rs 649 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 52,055, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 62,820 per kg, down Rs 1,954 from Rs 64,774, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 51,104.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 650.00 (1.26 per cent) at 1:21 pm while the silver contract for July delivery was at Rs 63,426.00, down Rs 923.00 (1.43 per cent).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 51,406 52,055
995 51,200 51,847
916 47,088 47,682
750 38,555 39,041
585 30,073 30,452
Silver 999 62,820 64,774
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

In the global market, gold prices fell on Monday as elevated US Treasury yields pressured demand for zero-yield bullion, ahead of a widely expected big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to contain broadening inflationary pressures, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent at $1,884.50 per ounce, as of 0536 GMT. US gold futures dropped 1.5 per cent to $1,883.30, the report said.

Speaking on the movement in bullion market, Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said “Comex gold prices have fallen below $1,900, trading near $1,886, indicating additional price weakening. Silver is also trading below the $23 mark. Low industrial metal demand could put more downward pressure on Silver prices. Gold in MCX has breached 51200 levels, indicating to test the next support level of Rs 50,700. It has resistance at Rs 51,700. Silver has support at Rs 62,500 below this level it may intensify selling momentum towards Rs 61,500 levels. It has resistance at Rs 63,500.”

