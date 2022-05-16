scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 16, 2022
Must Read

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold slips Rs 98/10 gm, silver gains Rs 577/kg

Gold Prices Today, 16 May 2022, Gold, Silver Rates Today: The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,367 per 10 grams, down Rs 98 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 50,465, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 59,683 per kg, up Rs 577 from Rs 59,106. Read below to find out bullion prices.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
May 16, 2022 3:30:54 pm
Gold Prices Today, Silver price today newsGold, Silver Prices Today Updates: Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Gold prices opened a tad lower while that of silver rose sharply in the key spot markets of the country on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 50,367 per 10 grams, down Rs 98 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 50,465, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 59,683 per kg, up Rs 577 from Rs 59,106, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 50,367 50,465
995 50,165 50,263
916 46,136 46,226
750 37,775 37,849
585 29,465 29,522
Silver 999 59,683 59,106
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 49,878.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 5.00 (0.01 per cent) at 3:17 pm while the silver contract for July delivery was at Rs 59,770.00, up Rs 438.00 (0.74 per cent).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the international market, gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Monday to their lowest level since late January, as a stronger dollar continued to hammer demand for greenback-priced bullion, news agency Reuters reported.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: Why Govt of India is wrong to claim inflation hit the ri...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why Govt of India is wrong to claim inflation hit the ri...
Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Idea Exchange: The only way out is to fight for ...Premium
Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Idea Exchange: The only way out is to fight for ...
Vistara could merge with Air India, decision likely by end of 2023Premium
Vistara could merge with Air India, decision likely by end of 2023
Expert Explains: How to protect yourself from heat-related illnessPremium
Expert Explains: How to protect yourself from heat-related illness
More Premium Stories >>

Spot gold fell 0.8 per cent to $1,797.82 per ounce, by 0815 GMT. US gold futures dropped 0.6 per cent to $1,797.40,the report said.

Commenting on the gold market, Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities said, “The traders and investors weighed on aggressive rate hike in coming months while weaker Chinese Yuan is also boosting buying in dollar lowering demand for gold. The dollar index was trading off to 20 years highs on Monday. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX spot gold support at $780 and resistance at $1,810 per ounce. MCX Gold June support lies at Rs 49,400 and resistance at Rs 50,200 per 10 gram.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement