scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Must Read

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold slips Rs 51/10 gm, silver climbs Rs 235/kg

Gold Prices Today, 8 June 2022, Gold, Silver Rates Today: The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,038 per 10 grams, down Rs 51 from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 51,089, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 62,287 per kg, up Rs 235 from Rs 62,052. Read below to find out bullion prices.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 8, 2022 1:05:07 pm
Gold Prices Today, Silver price today newsGold, Silver Prices Today Updates: Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: The price of gold opened marginally lower while that of silver rose in the key spot markets on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,038 per 10 grams, down Rs 51 from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 51,089, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 62,287 per kg, up Rs 235 from Rs 62,052, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs)
Gold 999 51,038 51,089
995 50,834 50,884
916 46,751 46,798
750 38,279 38,317
585 29,857 29,887
Silver 999 62,287 62,052
Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 50,890.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 78.00 (0.15 per cent) at 12:50 pm while the silver contract for July delivery was at Rs 62,205.00, down Rs 38.00 (0.06 per cent).

In the international market, gold prices fell on Wednesday as the US dollar and Treasury yields bounced back, with investors looking ahead to US inflation data for more direction on interest rates, news agency Reuters reported.

Best of Express Premium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challengesPremium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challenges
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...Premium
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...
New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely todayPremium
New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely today
Kolkata, centuries before Job Charnock: What newly excavated finds tell usPremium
Kolkata, centuries before Job Charnock: What newly excavated finds tell us
More Premium Stories >>

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,848.15 per ounce, as of 0443 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,850.30, the report said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 08: Latest News
Advertisement