Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold slips Rs 51/10 gm, silver climbs Rs 235/kg

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: The price of gold opened marginally lower while that of silver rose in the key spot markets on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,038 per 10 grams, down Rs 51 from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 51,089, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 62,287 per kg, up Rs 235 from Rs 62,052, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 51,038 51,089 995 50,834 50,884 916 46,751 46,798 750 38,279 38,317 585 29,857 29,887 Silver 999 62,287 62,052 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 50,890.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 78.00 (0.15 per cent) at 12:50 pm while the silver contract for July delivery was at Rs 62,205.00, down Rs 38.00 (0.06 per cent).

In the international market, gold prices fell on Wednesday as the US dollar and Treasury yields bounced back, with investors looking ahead to US inflation data for more direction on interest rates, news agency Reuters reported.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,848.15 per ounce, as of 0443 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,850.30, the report said.