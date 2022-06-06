Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold slips Rs 288/10 gm, silver declines Rs 317/kg

Gold, Silver Rates Today News Updates: Prices of gold and silver opened lower in the key spot markets on Monday, June 6, 2022.

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,167 per 10 grams, down Rs 288 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 51,455, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 62,471 per kg, down Rs 317 from Rs 62,788, the data available on India Bullion and Jewellers Association’s (IBJA) website showed.

Bullion Purity Opening price (Rs) Previous close (Rs) Gold 999 51,167 51,455 995 50,962 51,249 916 46,869 47,133 750 38,375 38,591 585 29,933 30,101 Silver 999 62,471 62,788 Source: India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 51,060.00 per 10 grams, up Rs 90.00 (0.18 per cent) at 12:01 pm while the silver contract for July delivery was at Rs 62,421.00, up Rs 752.00 (1.22 per cent).

In the global market, gold prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a slight pullback in the US dollar and Treasury yields, although bullion’s outlook remained vulnerable to aggressive interest rate hikes by major central banks, news agency Reuters reported.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,854.83 per ounce, as of 0554 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $1,857.60, the report said.

Commenting on the bullion market, Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, “On Comex, gold and silver prices are trading in the range where gold has resistance at $1,875 and support at $1,850, either side move can be seen above or below these levels. On MCX, precious metals may remain range bound to upside as some European market may remain close. Gold has support at Rs 50,500 and resistance at Rs 51,500 while silver has support at Rs 61,000 and resistance at Rs 62,500.”